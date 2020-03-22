Select Page

Old video clip of Zion Williamson dominating, destroying tiny high schoolers goes viral

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused all the major American sports leagues to suspend or cancel play, so old highlights are resurfacing and making their way around the social web.

One of our personal favorites is a clip of Zion Williamson playing for Spartanburg Day School, in a game against Greenwood Christian.

The problem for Greenwood Christian was that Williamson was nearly double the size of all their players, and they couldn’t even hold a candle to him.

Watching these highlights will bring a smile to your face, as simply giving Zion the ball was an unstoppable strategy, with him absolutely destroying everyone in his way. He literally towered over them, and took no prisoners in the game.

Similar to when LeBron was in high school, except Zion was even bigger.

