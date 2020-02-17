STATE OF THE PELS AT THE BREAK & WEEKLY BREAKDOWN

Gee Balance February 17, 2020 By:

Join Big Q & DC they recap the Pel’s latest week of action plus players at the All star Game. Then we look at the state of the club headed into the break. Join the conversation today, subscribe, share & don’t miss the broadcast! [embedded content] GET THE MERCH NOW & SUPPORT THE PLATFORM WHO DAT BABY! http://www.teespring.com/stores/the-pro-shop-3 GEAUX TIGERS!!! Donate via our CASH APP: $THESPORTSCOMA PAYPAL: thepromedianetwork@gmail.com OR Patreon.com/thepromedianetwork

