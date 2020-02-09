Pels win two in a row during tough week

Join Big Q as he covers the latest on the New Orleans Pelicans. Today’s show is a breakdown over the last weeks work of action.

[embedded content]

Plus LIVE CHAT & CALL-INS! Join the conversation today, subscribe, share & don’t miss the broadcast! GET THE MERCH NOW & SUPPORT THE PLATFORM WHO DAT BABY! http://www.teespring.com/stores/the-pro-shop-3 GEAUX TIGERS!!! Donate via our CASH APP: $THESPORTSCOMA PAYPAL: thepromedianetwork@gmail.com OR Patreon.com/thepromedianetwork