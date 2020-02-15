Select Page

Ja Morant, Zion Williamson hook up on insane alley-oop in Rising Stars Challenge (Video)

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant don’t play on the same NBA team, but man, we really wish they did, judging by what happened in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night.

The two hooked up for some sweet, sweet music in the first quarter of the game, and it was fun to watch.

It began with Morant throwing an insane lob behind half-court — hitting Williamson in stride. Zion finished it off by slamming the ball home with authority, as he’s done many times before, and will continue to do.

If only the two were teammates. Whatever, we can dream.

