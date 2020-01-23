Zion Williamson draws massive ovation, MVP chants from Pelicans fans (Video)

Williamson was showered with praise by Pelicans fans before the game against the Spurs even tipped off. Check out this ovation during pregame introductions.
Williamson was fairly quiet in the first three quarters of the game, scoring just five points.
And then he went off.
Zion scored 17 (!) consecutive points in just under three minutes of game time in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-4 on three-pointers during that stretch. Fans even broke out MVP chants at one point.
MVP chants in his first-ever NBA game — not too shabby for the rook.
