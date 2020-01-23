LeBron James has funny response to reporter's clown question about son, Bronny

It was an average night for James, who scored only 21 points, but on an efficient 9-of-16 shooting. That was enough to get the job done, as the Knicks are awful, and the Lakers emerged with a 100-92 win.
James drew quite the crowd at his postgame media session, and one particular reporter, probably looking for his five seconds of fame, asked a clown question. He asked LBJ if he would join his son, Bronny on the Knicks, if that particular team drafted him. Keep in mind that Bronny is a freshman in high school, which LeBron made sure to point out, with a perfect answer to the question.
Nailed it.
