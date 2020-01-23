LeBron James has funny response to reporter's clown question about son, Bronny

Select Page

LeBron James has funny response to reporter&#039;s clown question about son, Bronny

Lakers superstar LeBron James came to the “mecca of basketball,” Madison Square Garden, on Wednesday night, and he drew quite the crowd of reporters.

It was an average night for James, who scored only 21 points, but on an efficient 9-of-16 shooting. That was enough to get the job done, as the Knicks are awful, and the Lakers emerged with a 100-92 win.

James drew quite the crowd at his postgame media session, and one particular reporter, probably looking for his five seconds of fame, asked a clown question. He asked LBJ if he would join his son, Bronny on the Knicks, if that particular team drafted him. Keep in mind that Bronny is a freshman in high school, which LeBron made sure to point out, with a perfect answer to the question.

Nailed it.

