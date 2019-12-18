Pelicans reluctant to trade JJ Redick, but Jrue Holiday is available

Before the start of the season, New Orleans was viewed as a team that might surprise some people, but that hasn’t been the case. With the trade deadline less than two months away, the Pelicans could end up being sellers, and one of their best players has been made available.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the team is reluctant to trade veteran shooting guard JJ Redick, who is in his first season with the Pelicans after signing a two-year deal in the offseason. Leading scorer Brandon Ingram and last summer’s No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson are also out of the question, but the same isn’t true for starting point guard Jrue Holiday.

Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

As Stein points out, it would take a “significant amount” to trade for Holiday, who is in the prime of his career and under contract through 2021. The 29-year-old is having another solid year at the point, averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season.

The Pelicans are on pace to finish with one of the worst records in the league this season, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to hear they may be dangling players for more young assets. Still, Holiday has been as consistent as they come in New Orleans. We’ll see what happens as the deadline gets closer.