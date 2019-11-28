Anthony Davis showered with boos by Pelicans fans (Video)

Anthony Davis returned to New Orleans for the first time since being traded to the Lakers, and fans at Smoothie King Center treated him exactly how we thought they would.

Davis was booed before the game even began, and it continued once the contest tipped off at center court.

It began during pregame introductions, where the boo birds were out in full force.

It then carried over into the game itself, literally every time Davis touched the ball in the opening minutes.

Fans also cheered quite loud when Davis missed the Lakers’ first shot of the game — a midrange jumper that caught the back iron.

To his credit, at least AD did go back and face the music — rather than taking a load management day.