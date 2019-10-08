Select Page

Zion Williamson throws down monster tomahawk dunk (Video)

Posted by | Oct 8, 2019 | ,

Zion Williamson throws down monster tomahawk dunk (Video)
By: |
Pelicans big man Zion Williamson is already showing why he was worthy of being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Williamson has yet to play in a regular-season game as of yet, but he’s already made the highlight reel, and did so in a big way in Monday’s preseason game against the Hawks.

It took him less than two minutes of game time to drive the lane, then finish off the play with authority — in the form of a massive, one-handed tomahawk dunk.

Wow, just wow.

NFL, Pelicans

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Zion Williamson throws down monster tomahawk dunk (Video)



Related Posts

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

February 20, 2018

Watch: Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick square off in three-point shooting contest

Watch: Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick square off in three-point shooting contest

October 4, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino