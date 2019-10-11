Select Page

Zion Williamson drains first-ever NBA three-pointer (Video)

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson is already somehow looking like a dominant presence on the court, and he’s still yet to have played in a NBA regular-season game.

Williamson appears to be picking up where he left off in college — throwing down monster dunks, steamrolling his opponents and blocking shots.

Oh, and he’s also draining three-pointers, which he did in Friday’s preseason game against the Jazz, just a few minutes into the game.

That was his first-ever NBA three-pointer, and we can expect plenty more during the course of what will likely be a very successful career at the professional level.

