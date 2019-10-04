Select Page

Watch: Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick square off in three-point shooting contest

Posted by | Oct 4, 2019 | ,

Watch: Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick square off in three-point shooting contest
By: |
Lonzo Ball wasted no time in showing off his brand-new, revamped shooting form this week.

He and new teammate JJ Redick — a known three-point shooting specialist — battled it out in a perimeter shooting contest. The two Pelicans teammates went toe-to-toe, seeing who could make more three-pointers, and it was pretty fun to watch.

For comparison, Ball shot only 32.9 percent from three-point range last year, while Redick was at 39.7 percent, but you’d never know from the video, as Lonzo held his own.

That new shooting form for Ball looks much more polished.

NBA, Pelicans, Promoted

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Watch: Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick square off in three-point shooting contest



Related Posts

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

February 20, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino