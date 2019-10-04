Watch: Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick square off in three-point shooting contest

Lonzo Ball wasted no time in showing off his brand-new, revamped shooting form this week.

He and new teammate JJ Redick — a known three-point shooting specialist — battled it out in a perimeter shooting contest. The two Pelicans teammates went toe-to-toe, seeing who could make more three-pointers, and it was pretty fun to watch.

For comparison, Ball shot only 32.9 percent from three-point range last year, while Redick was at 39.7 percent, but you’d never know from the video, as Lonzo held his own.

That new shooting form for Ball looks much more polished.