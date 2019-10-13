Select Page

Lonzo Ball throws sick half-court alley-oop to Zion Williamson (Video)

One of the most exciting player-to-player connections to watch this season features two guys that didn’t even play for their current team last year.

No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson will now have the benefit of being set up by prolific passer Lonzo Ball, and we can’t wait to see all the highlight-reel plays that come as a result.

Pelicans fans were treated to one during Sunday’s exception game, when Ball threw a ridiculous alley-oop from behind half court to Williamson, who slammed it home with authority.

Can’t wait to see more of that this season.

