Zion Williamson shows off comically bad golf swing on birthday (Video)

Williamson brings a mix of explosiveness and athleticism we haven’t seen since a young LeBron James came into the league in 2003, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he excels at all the finesse-oriented sports — such as golf.
He turned 19 years of age on Saturday, and apparently celebrated by hitting some golf balls — or trying, at least. Williamson took some wild hacks, much to his amusement, and you can see it all in the video clip below.
He sure can ball, though, and that’s all that matters.
