Zion Williamson shows off comically bad golf swing on birthday (Video)

No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is a physically gifted athlete who is a lot of things, but apparently being a good golfer is not one of them.

Williamson brings a mix of explosiveness and athleticism we haven’t seen since a young LeBron James came into the league in 2003, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he excels at all the finesse-oriented sports — such as golf.

He turned 19 years of age on Saturday, and apparently celebrated by hitting some golf balls — or trying, at least. Williamson took some wild hacks, much to his amusement, and you can see it all in the video clip below.

He sure can ball, though, and that’s all that matters.