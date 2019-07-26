Zion WIlliamson, Drew Brees hang out at training camp

Select Page

The relationship between the two biggest sports stars in New Orleans — Drew Brees and Zion Williamson — continues to blossom, and it’s pretty great.

Brees shouted out Williamson recently at the ESPY Awards, and it appears that he’s a fan of Williamson’s game. It’s also possible that Brees is thinking about passing the torch to Williamson as the face of New Orleans sports, given that the 39-year-old probably only has a few years left under his belt.

For now, though, Brees is “the guy” in New Orleans, while Williamson is the young budding star. As such, it was great to see the two of them mixing it up at Saints training camp — along with head coaches Alvin Gentry and Sean Payton — on Friday.

Williamson looks to be in pretty decent shape, although it’s hard to see for certain in that photo.

