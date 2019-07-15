Zion Williamson drains three-pointer all the way from bench (Video)

Even with Williamson sidelined due to his knee bruise, fans still showed for Sunday’s semifinal showdown with the Grizzlies, which ended up being a very entertaining overtime matchup.
They enjoyed watching one particular moment on the court, which actually didn’t pertain to the game at all. It entailed Williamson casually stepping up and draining a three-pointer from the bench — while seated — as if it were nothing.
Zion didn’t even need to leave his feet for that one.
