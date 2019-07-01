Select Page

Jul 1, 2019

Tickets for Zion Williamson's Summer League debut are ridiculously pricey
If you’re interested in watching Zion Williamson suit up for the Pelicans for the first time in the Summer League this week — join the crowd, and also make sure to bring your wallet, as tickets won’t come cheap.

Generally, tickets to Summer League games are literally handed out and given away for next to nothing — aside for Lakers games, as the team always draws big in Las Vegas.

But not for Williamson, who appears to be the outlier.

That’s ridiculous for an exhibition game that means nothing, with players not even really going all out and showing their true talents yet. It’s really just a glorified scrimmage.

