NEW YORK, USA – JANUARY 03 : Spencer Dinwiddie (R) of Brooklyn Nets in action against Derrick Favors (L) of Utah Jazz during NBA game between Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz at Barclays Center in New York City, United States on January 03, 2017. (Photo by Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans keep adding to their depth by trading for Derrick Favors from the Utah Jazz. This is part of a total roster rehaul in part of the Pelicans. They have totally revamped their roster after trading away Anthony Davis.

What they gave up?

In this trade, the Pelicans send overpayment in the form of draft picks, in exchange for Derrick Favors and his salary. After signing Bojan Bogdanovic, the Jazz had little cap space left. Favors was owed $16.9 million that was unguaranteed. This meant that the Jazz would have to waive Favors or try and get something for him, even if that something was minor. After giving up a lot in the Mike Conley trade, the Jazz are able to restock on draft picks.

What are the Pelicans Getting?

Favors was a former number three overall pick by the New Jersey Nets. He appeared in 56 games before being a key piece in the Deron Williams trade. Favors is averaging a lifetime 11.8 points per game on 59 percent shooting last season. His career has been somewhat of a disappointment. After averaging 16 points per game two seasons in a row, he’s only averaged 11.2 points per game over the last two seasons. Despite his deficiencies on the offensive side, Favors makes up for on defense. Last season he averaged 1.4 blocks per game. Favors should provide the Pelicans with a solid veteran presence off the bench.

The Future in New Orleans

What does this mean for New Orleans? This trade shows how much New Orleans wants to win right away next season. Fans assumed there would be some growing pains after the Davis trade and that may be the case. However, The Pelicans remain a very fascinating team to watch next season with all the moves they have made.

