Look: Lonzo Ball pays tribute to Jackie Robinson with awesome tattoo

For the first time in well, ever, Lonzo Ball will be playing basketball in a state that isn’t California.

Ball was raised in the Los Angeles area, and played his college ball at UCLA. However, he was traded by the Lakers to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis move, and he’ll now be playing in New Orleans.

He appears to be handling the transition fairly well, as he recently added to his body artwork collection. Check out the tattoo he recently got as a tribute to Jackie Robinson on his forearm.

Awesome.