Select Page

Zion Williamson taken by surprise by bizarre question about health during intro presser (Video)

Posted by | Jun 24, 2019 | ,

Zion Williamson taken by surprise by bizarre question about health during intro presser (Video)
By: |
The Pelicans’ most recent acquisition, who happens to be the most-hyped player in franchise history, was officially introduced to the media on Monday.

It was essentially Day 1 for Zion Williamson’s career, as he went in front of the media for the first time since being drafted worth the first overall pick in the draft on Thursday night.

And yet, he found himself in a bizarre situation, thanks to the team. Williamson stood in front of the podium, when he was asked if his physical makeup/size is a legitimate fit for Alvin Gentry’s uptempo offense. It’s safe to say Williamson was caught off guard by the question, given his response.

What an odd thing to say, introducing the player the franchise plans to build around.

NBA, Pelicans

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Zion Williamson taken by surprise by bizarre question about health during intro presser (Video)



Related Posts

The Last Word Podcast – Episode 12

The Last Word Podcast – Episode 12

June 18, 2019

Future Options for Anthony Davis

Future Options for Anthony Davis

June 13, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Salary Implications After the Anthony Davis Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Salary Implications After the Anthony Davis Trade

June 17, 2019

Lonzo Ball Gets a Second Chance with the New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball Gets a Second Chance with the New Orleans Pelicans

June 18, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino