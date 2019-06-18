Click here if the audio player doesn’t load.

In this week’s episode, the guys start off by wrapping up the NBA season by talking about the new NBA Champions – the Toronto Raptors.

This leads to a debate of what wins championships, star players or great depth.

Following that, the guys talk about the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and the implications of it on both teams.

To end the episode, the guys each create their own starting 5 using players 25 years old or younger.

