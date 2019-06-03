This week on The Last Word, Jordan, Michael, Stacey discuss various topics in the basketball world, as guest Barkev Sivazlian joins in!

First, the guys talk about games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, and where they see the series going.

With Youssef away, Michael takes over the player of the week segment!

The guys then discuss the future of the Houston Rockets after reports were made that the Rockets are open to trading any player.

After discussing the Rockets, Michael takes over for Ben while he is away to take us through the hot takes of the week.

To end the episode, the guys have some fun and make their own Mt. Rushmore of the NBA! Who is your NBA Mt. Rushmore?

Join us next week as we have Detroit Pistons beat writer from the Athletic, James Edwards III, joining us!

