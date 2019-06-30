Select Page

PPR #379 The Pelicans Post Draft Review & Latest News

Posted by | Jun 30, 2019 | ,

PPR #379 The Pelicans Post Draft Review & Latest News
By: |
Big Q is the road covering all the latest news from the New Orleans Pelicans. Topics today: post draft breakdown, pelicans decline offers on players, pelicans free agent interest, interviews from VP David Griffin, Zion Williamson, Coach Al Gentry & More.. Please subscribe, hit the notification & Like buttons for more content! Join & Listen to the audio podcast LIVE: http://www.spreaker.com/thesportscoma

COMMERCIAL LINKS BELOW****************************************** VAPORDNA.COM (vape products) https://tinyurl.com/ybsyedyn NAMECHEAP.COM (web hosting) https://tinyurl.com/ydcoje6j NEWFROG.COM (electronics/gadgets)https://tinyurl.com/y86vb5gu TEABOX.COM (gourmet teas) https://tinyurl.com/y6vwmsb9 FANATIC LINKS BELOW FOR ALL SPORTS GEAR BUY SAINTS GEAR: https://amzn.to/2NlCMCa OR https://tinyurl.com/y9a9ql8o BUY PELICANS GEAR: https://tinyurl.com/yc34brf3 OR https://amzn.to/2z4iABY BUY LSU TIGERS GEAR: https://tinyurl.com/y7ak7blv OR https://amzn.to/2NiEGnh NBASTORE.COM https://tinyurl.com/y8sdzt56 101 CHILDREN AFFIRMATIONS-https://amzn.to/2xB7xwZ ***********************************************************************

DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support! https://https://amzn.to/2KsaHvl Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”

, , , , , , NBA, Pelicans

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: PPR #379 The Pelicans Post Draft Review & Latest News



Related Posts

Future Options for Anthony Davis

Future Options for Anthony Davis

June 13, 2019

Zion Williamson taken by surprise by bizarre question about health during intro presser (Video)

Zion Williamson taken by surprise by bizarre question about health during intro presser (Video)

June 24, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

February 20, 2018

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and More

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and More

June 5, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino