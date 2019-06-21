Select Page

Pelicans fire back at Carolina Panthers over tweet to Zion Williamson

Posted by | Jun 21, 2019 | ,

Pelicans fire back at Carolina Panthers over tweet to Zion Williamson
By: |
The Carolina Panthers attempted to remind Zion Williamson where his game developed, and the Pelicans — who drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on Thursday night — were not having it.

Williamson went to high school at Spartanburg Day School, which is located in South Carolina. He then traveled a few hours north to Durham, playing basketball for Duke University. It’s safe to say nearly all of his highlights have come from the Carolinas, and the Panthers gave him a friendly reminder of that fact.

It did not take long for the Pelicans to respond to the Panthers, and they were not happy about it. The claws came out, as you can see below.

We completely agree with the Pelicans; the Panthers should be throwing their support behind the Hornets, not Zion. His tenure in the Carolinas was memorable, but that chapter of his life has come to a close.

NBA, NFL, Pelicans

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Pelicans fire back at Carolina Panthers over tweet to Zion Williamson



Related Posts

Anthony Davis Has Been Traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Has Been Traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

June 15, 2019

The Last Word Podcast – Episode 12

The Last Word Podcast – Episode 12

June 18, 2019

Future Options for Anthony Davis

Future Options for Anthony Davis

June 13, 2019

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and More

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and More

June 5, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino