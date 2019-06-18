DENVER, CO – JANUARY 29: Kyrie Irving (11) of the Boston Celtics waits for action to resume against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of the Celtics’ 111-110 win on Monday, January 29, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Boston Celtics at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers finally completed the trade for Anthony Davis. But, is that their final move? Can they bring another all-star talent with their remaining cap space? Is Kyrie Irving interested? And what should the New Orleans Pelicans do with L.A.’s 4th overall pick? Let’s take a look at the hottest and latest NBA Rumors for today.

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a huge step in building their roster around LeBron James. They finally land a second superstar to help James bring the Lakers back to relevance again. It was a hard decision trading for Davis and letting go of the young stars. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram will surely be stars in the future. But the Lakers are running out of time. They can’t wait for the young guys to develop. And it left them no choice. They signed LeBron James so they have to act now.

Trading for Davis is a good move but it’s only the start. They have a lot of cap space left, enough to get another top tier free agent. They also have enough to get a bunch of decent players to help James and Davis. The Lakers will have to make a choice. Their top free agent targets are Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler.

The Lakers needed a point guard more than anything. After losing Lonzo Ball, they have to fill the void. According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving is still in play for the Lakers as a free agent target. He also said that Kyrie Irving wanted to play with Anthony Davis for months now. And after the Lakers land Davis, they could have a better chance at landing Kyrie Irving.

NBA Rumors Analysis: How Kyrie Irving Changes the Lakers

A big three of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving would surely make the Lakers into favorites to win the title. Consider that the Western Conference is wide open after Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson‘s injuries in the NBA Finals. This is a good thing for the Lakers. They can secure their future with Davis and Irving. Even if James’ game declined as he meets father time, those two stars can carry the load.

Rumor: The New Orleans Pelicans can trade the 4th Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans just got a major haul in trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers. They’ve got a lot of young assets including the 4th overall pick. They have a lot of options to explore how can they get the most out of the 4th pick. They can use it in the draft and select a young prospect. Or they can trade it to a more proven player.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, some teams are interested in the 4th overall pick that the Pelicans get in the Anthony Davis deal.

Teams are already expressing significant interest in the No. 4 overall pick belonging now to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are expected to continue over the next few days. This deal could get even bigger for the Pelicans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

The Pelicans are in a very good position right now. They can possibly get an all-star player for the 4th pick. Bradley Beal? Kevin Love? Who knows? There are lots of possible trade scenarios around the 4th pick. But, the Pelicans should be patient in deciding for the trade. Because there are a lot of mistakes that have been done by the franchise in the past.

