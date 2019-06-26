Julius Randle throws major shade at Enes Kanter over Zion Williamson comments

Enes Kanter attempted to undervalue Zion Williamson, for some reason, but the Pelicans young star’s teammate, Julius Randle, was not having it.

Kanter recently came out and said Williamson is “Julius Randle with hops,” for some reason, essentially throwing some shade at both of them.

But it didn’t take Randle long to respond, with a perfect shot that landed and put Kanter in his place. Check out what he had to say.

Randle is speaking the truth, too. Check out the box score from that game.

FYI Randle wasn’t lying about dropping 45, they lost the game, but he got buckets. With that being said Kanter only… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Robert Littal (@BSO) June 26, 2019

Too funny.