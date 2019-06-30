In this photo taken on October 5, 2018, JJ Reddick (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers drives past Wesley Matthews of the Dallas Mavericks during their preseason NBA basketball game in Shanghai. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

J.J. Redick will sign with the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Redick has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pelicans worth $26.5 million.

JJ Redick has agreed to a 2-year, $26.5M deal with the Pelicans, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/pQjq5XNg9v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2019

After getting a huge haul back in the Anthony Davis trade, the Pelicans weren’t content to stop there. Not long after free agency started, news quickly came out that JJ Redick was signing with the Pelicans. Overall, this is a great deal for both the Pelicans and Redick.

Redick’s most valuable skill is his sharpshooting. A career 41.3 percent shooter from deep, Redick is the kind of player that commands respect from opposing defenses. Redick is a catch-and-shoot specialist that doesn’t require the ball in his hands to do damage. Last year with the Philadelphia 76ers, 35.2 percent of his threes were catch-and-shoot, which he knocked down at a 42.4 percent accuracy. To make matters worse, Redick isn’t a stationary shooter either. He runs through a maze of off-ball screens waiting for the defender to fall behind a step so he can stop on a dime and fire. These off-ball skills will make him a great complement to ball-dominant players like Brandon Ingram and presumably Zion Williamson.

Redick’s time with the 76ers over the last two years gives him experience being the veteran for a young team. At 35 years old, Redick wouldn’t have gotten a lot of money unless he opted for such a role again. He does have defensive limitations that will only get worse with age, but New Orleans won’t really be competing for a title in the next two years. All in all, David Griffin has continued to make shrewd, smart moves in his first few months as General Manager of the Pelicans.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on