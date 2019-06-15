LOS ANGELES, USA – MARCH 5: Anthony Davis (23) of New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram (14) of Los Angeles Lakers are seen during the NBA basketball match between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans on March 5, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

It finally happened! The New Orleans Pelicans have traded center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the fourth pick of the 2019 NBA draft. Davis and the Lakers had a mutual interest in each other for quite a while. Now, the Lakers have their second superstar, Davis is with his top choice, and the Pelicans can move on. But, many questions still remain unanswered. How will this trade impact all parties that were involved? Let’s dive into the deal.

The Impact of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Second Superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers

Davis fills a huge hole. He is a versatile big man who can do it all. In his career, he has averages of 23.7 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 79.5 percent from the free throw line. He is also a great defensive player, averaging 2.4 blocks per game in his career. Davis’ presence in the starting unit makes the Lakers a tough team to guard. The only question surrounding him is his health. Last season, Davis missed 26 games. He has played 75 games only twice in his career.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Future Forecast with Anthony Davis

The Lakers got the player they coveted, but questions still remain. Davis’ current deal will pay out $27 million next season. Also, Davis is seeking a long-term, max contract. The Lakers will more than likely oblige to his request. That will change their plans for free agency. The Lakers will find it difficult to bring in another superstar player of their desires. Instead, they might seek second-tier free agents to fill their roster. Another question the Lakers face is Davis’ health. He missed 26 games last season. Over the course of his career, Davis has never played a full season. His career high in games played is 75. If Davis can stay healthy and the Lakers make a few other roster moves, they will compete for a title for years to come. Next season will be the starting point.

New Orleans Pelicans Rebuild for the Future

The Pelicans can now be at peace and move forward. They are in rebuilding mode as they piece together a promising roster for the future. With Davis now gone, drafting heralded prospect Zion Williamson is a reality. Williamson will place a spotlight on the Pelicans. He will help sell tickets and make them watchable. Also, the Pelicans now have the fourth overall pick. Possible selections could include Jarrett Culver, De’Andre Hunter, or Williamson’s former teammate, Cam Reddish.

The Pelicans now have Ingram, Ball and Josh Hart. All these players can develop and mature without media pressure. Ingram can become a dominant scorer, looking to cross the 20 points per game threshold. Playing with LeBron James and a rising Kyle Kuzma stifled his growth a little bit. Ball will look to build on his growth from last season. When healthy, he is a dynamic passer and a great defender. Although he will be without the tutelage of Lakers’ assistant Jason Kidd, he has the fortitude to make a leap next season. Josh Hart looks to regain the form that earned him MVP honors for the NBA summer league a year ago. A starting lineup of Ball, Ingram, Hart, and Williamson will be exciting to watch over the next few seasons.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on