An incredible number of teams in the 2019 NBA Draft made trades involving picks. At first, there was relatively little movement in the hours leading up to the draft. Then suddenly, NBA Trade Judgement Day was upon us. In total, 17 trades took place on NBA Draft night!

Pelicans Trade Fourth Pick To Hawks For Eighth, 17th, and 35th

The New Orleans Pelicans received the fourth pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade. They elected to deal that to the Atlanta Hawks for the rights to two first round picks and one second-rounder. The Hawks acquired the 57th pick, a future second-rounder, and the contract of Solomon Hill Pelicans were desperately trying to unload his deal.

The Atlanta Hawks selected De’Andre Hunter with the fourth pick, while the Pelicans selected Jaxson Hayes with the eighth pick. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was selected with the 17th pick. The Hawks also sent the Golden State Warriors the number 41 pick for a 2024 second round pick and cash considerations.

NBA Draft Trades: Sixers Trade Two Picks To Celtics For Matisse Thybulle

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade the 24th and 32nd picks of the draft to the Boston Celtics for the rights to the 20th pick. The Boston Celtics took Matisse Thybulle with the 20th pick, who is en route to Philadelphia.

Matisse Thybulle will add a defensive force to a Philadelphia squad that already boasts the defensive versatility of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He wasn’t a knockdown shooter in college (30.5 percent on threes, 41.5 percent from the field), so he will have to expand his game to mesh with their stars. Still, Thybulle can provide the 76ers with a valuable defensive resource on the wing.

NBA Draft Trades: Phoenix Dumps Contracts And Acquires 24th Pick From Celtics

The Phoenix Suns were making moves. First, they traded away T.J. Warren and the number 32 pick to the Indiana Pacers for cash considerations. Then, they dealt the rights to the number six pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Dario Saric and the rights to the number eleven pick. Jarrett Culver was selected with the sixth pick while Cameron Johnson was selected with the eleventh.

Shortly after the trade between the Sixers and Celtics, the Boston Celtics traded the rights of the 24th pick to the Phoenix Suns. Ty Jerome was selected with the 24th pick. Ty Jerome should fill a positional need for the Suns at point guard. The Suns also acquired Celtics center Aron Baynes as part of the trade. The Celtics received a 2020 first rounder via the Milwaukee Bucks in this deal.

Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder Swap Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded the number 21 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for the number 23 pick. The Grizzlies selected Brandon Clarke 21st overall while the Thunder selected Darius Bazeley.

Bazeley’s selection came as a surprise to many. The former Syracuse recruit sat out all of the 2018-19 season. He intended on signing with the NBA G-League but opted to take the year off after some discouraging workouts. This is a high-risk choice for the Thunder, but they obviously see something in him.

Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers Swap Picks

The Brooklyn Nets traded the number 27 pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2020 first round pick and the rights to the 56th pick. The 2020 first rounder comes via the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers selected Mfiondu Kabengele with the 27th pick. Kabengele is a Center from Florida State who has some shooting ability and shot blocking skills but needs to add much more to his game.

Milwaukee Bucks Trade 30th Pick To Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Kevin Porter Jr. with the 30th and final pick of the first round. The pick was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland acquired the rights to the 30th pick from Detroit for four second-round picks. Kevin Porter Jr. is considered a promising one-on-one scorer but dealt with health issues at the University of Southern California.

Second Round NBA Draft Trades

Miami Heat Trade Up To 32nd Pick

The Miami Heat moved up in the draft to select KZ Okpala. The Indiana Pacers had the rights to this pick from their trade with the Phoenix Suns. Okpala is a high-upside shot creator whose combination of length and athleticism enticed the Heat.

Dallas Mavericks Trade 37th Pick To Detroit Pistons

The Dallas Mavericks traded the 37th pick in the draft to the Detroit Pistons for the 45th pick and two future second rounders. The Dallas Mavericks selected Deividas Sirvydis from Lithuania for the Pistons. Detroit ended up selecting Isaiah Roby from the University of Nebraska. Roby is a skilled, well-balanced big who can drain threes but needs to gain muscle.

Los Angeles Lakers Acquire 46th Pick from Orlando Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers were looking to get into the NBA Draft after trading a bunch of picks away. They ended up striking a deal with the Orlando Magic for the rights to the 46th pick. They selected Talen-Horton Tucker from Iowa State with their pick. Tucker is a 6’4 guard with an imposing 7’2 wingspan.

Golden State Warriors 39th and 41st Pick In Separate Transactions.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Alen Smailagic with the 39th pick of the draft. The Serbian sharpshooter now lands with the Golden State Warriors for cash considerations. Smailagic last played for the Warrior’s G-League affiliate so they’re familiar with what he can bring to a team. The Warriors also acquired number 41 pick Eric Paschall for cash considerations and a 2024 second round pick.

Sixers Trade Admiral Schofield (42nd Pick) and Jonathan Simmons To Washington Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers traded the rights to Admiral Schofield and Jonathon Simmons to the Washington Wizards for cash considerations. Admiral Schofield is viewed as a high-floor big man who impressed many teams in his draft workouts.

Miami Heat Trade Rights To Bol Bol to the Denver Nuggets

Cheers erupted when Bol Bol was selected by the Miami Heat with the 44th pick. Bol’s Heat career was short lived as he was quickly traded to the Denver Nuggets. Miami received a future second-round pick and cash considerations. Bol Bol is a polarizing prospect with a 7’2 skeleton-thin body. He could be a force in the league if he keeps developing and stays healthy.

Knicks Acquire Rights To 47 Pick For 55th Pick and Cash Considerations

The New York Knicks acquired the rights to Ignas Brazdeikis. He was selected with the 47th pick by the Sacramento Kings. Brazdeikis is a 6’6 Lithuanian sharpshooter who last played for the Michigan Wolverines.

Utah Jazz Acquire Rights To 50th Pick From Indiana for Future Second Round Pick

The Utah Jazz acquired the rights to Jarrell Brantley from the Indiana Pacers. Brantley was selected with the 50th pick of the draft. Jarrell played all four years at the College of Charleston and nearly averaged 20 points per game last year.

