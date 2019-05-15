Select Page

The Pelicans land the 1st selection in the 2019 NBA Draft

Posted by | May 15, 2019 | ,

The Pelicans land the 1st selection in the 2019 NBA Draft
By: |
Big Q covers the Pels landing the #1 selection in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft & options on what to do with A.D.
SuBSCRIBE TO OUR PELICAN POSTGAME REPORT ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZP&#8230;

COMMERCIAL LINKS BELOW******************************************
EMBRACE PET INSURANCE https://tinyurl.com/y8ofauax
OH! NUTS (Fruits,Nuts,Candies Baskets)https://tinyurl.com/y7zswn5g
VAPORDNA.COM (vape products) https://tinyurl.com/ybsyedyn
NAMECHEAP.COM (web hosting) https://tinyurl.com/ydcoje6j
NEWFROG.COM (electronics/gadgets)https://tinyurl.com/y86vb5gu
TEABOX.COM (gourmet teas) https://tinyurl.com/y6vwmsb9
FANATIC LINKS BELOW FOR ALL SPORTS GEAR
BUY SAINTS GEAR: https://amzn.to/2NlCMCa OR https://tinyurl.com/y9a9ql8o
BUY PELICANS GEAR: https://tinyurl.com/yc34brf3 OR
https://amzn.to/2z4iABY
BUY LSU TIGERS GEAR: https://tinyurl.com/y7ak7blv OR https://amzn.to/2NiEGnh
NBASTORE.COM https://tinyurl.com/y8sdzt56
101 CHILDREN AFFIRMATIONS-https://amzn.to/2xB7xwZ
************************************************************************
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
https://https://amzn.to/2KsaHvlg Q breaks latest news as the Pels land number 1 pick in the draft in 2019, plus AD news & more.

, , , NBA, Pelicans

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: The Pelicans land the 1st selection in the 2019 NBA Draft



Related Posts

DeMarcus Cousins To Miss Remainder Of Playoffs With Injury

DeMarcus Cousins To Miss Remainder Of Playoffs With Injury

April 16, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

February 20, 2018

The 1st Overall Pick Could Change the Future of Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans

The 1st Overall Pick Could Change the Future of Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans

May 15, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino