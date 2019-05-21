Click here to listen to the full episode if the audio player does not work!

This week on The Last Word, Jordan, Michael, Stacey discuss various topics in the basketball world with special guest David of the Here’s the Deal Podcast!

First, David introduces himself and talks about his favorite team, players, and moments in NBA history!

The guys then talk about the Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks series and who they expect to move on.

The guys also talk about the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trailblazers.

After discussing the conference finals matchups, the guys give their Finals predictions.

Moving on from the playoffs, the guys discuss some of the issues going on in L.A. with the Lakers.

Jumping back over to the East Coast, the guys debate if Brad Stevens was part of the problem for the Boston Celtics this season, as well as what they believe will happen with Kyrie Irving this offseason.

With the draft order set in stone, the guys talk about the surprising results of the lottery and some of the possibilities of what will happen with the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis.

To end the episode, the guys make their predictions for MVP, ROTY, COTY, DPOY, MIP, and sixth man of the year.

