Pelicans Ink New GM, Magic Johnson talks Pels, Stephen A Hating & More

Pelicans Ink New GM, Magic Johnson talks Pels, Stephen A Hating & More
Big Q covers all the latest Pelicans news. Topics on today’s podcast are: Magic Johnson talks Pels GM’s New/Old, Stephen A trying to promote Zion to avoid Pels, Charles Barkley speaking truth on big markets vs little markets, Coach Gentry’s thoughts on draft, Gayle Benson’s legacy is the Pelicans & more…. SuBSCRIBE TO OUR PELICAN POSTGAME REPORT ON YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZP

