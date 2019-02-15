The Pelicans, after all, recorded one of their biggest wins of the season on Thursday night, beating the red-hot Thunder, and doing do without superstar Anthony Davis, who exited the game at halftime after suffering a shoulder injury.
Not only that, Davis left the arena, with superagent Rich Paul at his side, and Demps fell on the sword for it. The Pelicans fired Demps on Friday, citing that as one of the main reasons.
It almost seems like the sequence of events was contrived. The final half of play before All-Star Weekend, Davis leaves, and Demps is fired. That seems all too coincidental.
Anyway, it’s all about the future now, and Danny Ferry has already been promoted to general manager, rather quickly, as if the Pelicans already knew what they were going to do.
The organization believes Ferry can be the guy to successfully pull off a trade involving Davis — even though management/ownership reportedly told Demps not to do it before, which is interesting. It also sees Ferry as the right person to rebuild the roster in the coming years.
Buckle up, Pelicans fans, as it appears a full-scale rebuild is coming — and soon. It should be an interesting summer.
View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Pelicans rumors suggest Danny Ferry replaced Dell Demps to trade away Anthony Davis, rebuild roster