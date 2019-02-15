Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses 'dumpster fire' since Anthony Davis near-trade fiasco

Paul apparently had Davis come out and say he no longer wanted to play for the Pelicans, and would not sign a long-term extension. This, of course, had a huge effect on the team’s chemistry in the locker room, given that Davis had the respect of all his teammates, and all of a sudden, the script had been flipped.
The Pelicans were clearly affected by it, as they suffered back-to-back losses against sub-.500 teams, falling to the Grizzlies and Magic. They did manage to right the ship with a win against the Thunder on Thursday night, though. Gentry spoke to the media after the game, and he called the situation a “dumpster fire.”
“To tell you the truth, this whole thing has been a dumpster fire,” he said. “It’s been hard for these guys to go what they’ve been through. I’m happy for all these guys.”
Gentry clearly isn’t interested in answering any more questions about Davis, either. And who can blame him?
