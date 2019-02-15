Select Page

Charles Barkley believes &#039;fix is in&#039; for Anthony Davis trade to Lakers

Posted by | Feb 15, 2019 | ,

Charles Barkley believes 'fix is in' for Anthony Davis trade to Lakers
By: |
Pelicans big man Anthony Davis exited Thursday’s game against the Thunder after just one half of play, but it had nothing to do with the trade deadline fallout.

Davis collided with Nerlins Noel on the final play of the first half, and suffered a shoulder injury. He did not return, and initially, it was believed it had something to do with the Lakers trade fallout.

The team quickly shot that talk down — announcing that Davis hurt his shoulder. Still, “Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley believes the tea leaves indicate Davis will eventually end up on the Lakers, which he told Ben Golliver of The Washington Post on Thursday.

Barkley does have a point with the Klutch Sports thing, but the ball is in the Pelicans’ court, essentially, as it’s on them to work out a potential trade. They clearly don’t want AD on the Lakers, so while all other parties are angling for that, it’s not necessarily a lock to happen.

NBA, Pelicans

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Charles Barkley believes &#039;fix is in&#039; for Anthony Davis trade to Lakers



Related Posts

Anthony Davis rips Pelicans, says 'we sucked' after embarrassing loss to Magic

Anthony Davis rips Pelicans, says &#039;we sucked&#039; after embarrassing loss to Magic

February 13, 2019

Nikola Mirotic trade gives Bucks exactly what they need, Pelicans made mistake

Nikola Mirotic trade gives Bucks exactly what they need, Pelicans made mistake

February 8, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Push

February 20, 2018

What the 2019 Trade Deadline Meant for the Future of the NBA

What the 2019 Trade Deadline Meant for the Future of the NBA

February 13, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino