Anthony Davis rips Pelicans, says 'we sucked' after embarrassing loss to Magic

It seemed like a good time to get back on track after a loss to the Grizzlies, and the Pelicans were five-point favorites in the game against the Magic. However, they looked anything but. Orlando jumped out to a 39-17 lead after one quarter of play — in New Orleans, no less — and never looked back.
The Magic emerged victorious by a 118-88 margin, and Davis summed up how the team played in speaking to the media afterward.
That pretty much sums it all up, as losing to a sub-.500 team by 30 points at home is downright embarrassing. Davis requesting to be traded before the deadline really did a number on this team.
