Anthony Davis rips Pelicans, says 'we sucked' after embarrassing loss to Magic

The Pelicans suffered their worst loss of the season on Tuesday night, and big man Anthony Davis was not happy about it.

It seemed like a good time to get back on track after a loss to the Grizzlies, and the Pelicans were five-point favorites in the game against the Magic. However, they looked anything but. Orlando jumped out to a 39-17 lead after one quarter of play — in New Orleans, no less — and never looked back.

The Magic emerged victorious by a 118-88 margin, and Davis summed up how the team played in speaking to the media afterward.

AD: “We sucked. Seemed like nobody was interested in playing. When you play like that against a team who’s fighting, you should expect that result.” — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 13, 2019

That pretty much sums it all up, as losing to a sub-.500 team by 30 points at home is downright embarrassing. Davis requesting to be traded before the deadline really did a number on this team.