New Orleans Pelicans all-star Anthony Davis has been the subject of numerous trade talks throughout the season. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has expressed interest in playing with Davis in Los Angeles. Also, the Boston Celtics are interested. Now, another team has emerged in the trade rumors. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Golden State Warriors are interested in trading for Davis. This is not surprising. Last year, reports surfaced that the Warriors wanted Davis. He is signed with the Pelicans until 2020. It is expected that he will turn down the max deal. Now, a trade this season is a strong possibility. Where should Davis go? Before we answer that question, let us explore the possibility of a Warriors-Pelicans deal.

Given Davis’ all-star status in the NBA, the Warriors will have to give up a lot for him. A couple of names that have been swirled around were Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Thompson will become a free agent after this season and Green will be a free agent in 2020. Keeping Thompson and Green (along with Kevin Durant) together will become increasingly difficult. In order for the Warriors to land Davis, they will have to trade Thompson and Green, along with other pieces. Also, Davis’ presence could influence Durant to take less money and stay. Green has been wildly inconsistent this year and Thompson could leave this summer. Davis is a major upgrade. For now, the Warriors should not make this move unless it is a reasonable price and Davis signs a long-term deal.

Where should Davis go?

The Warriors, Lakers and Celtics are the only teams who have a realistic shot in landing Davis. The Celtics will have the hardest time landing Davis because of cap space. Also, they have lesser attractive pieces. The Pelicans could ask for Jayson Tatum, which will lead to automatic denial. The Lakers have great young pieces for the Pelicans to build around and plenty of cap space. Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball could be a part of the trade. The Lakers will find it more difficult to part with Kuzma and Ball, who have stepped up tremendously as of late.

Also, the Lakers will have to bring in more pieces to complement Davis and James. If Davis wants out, he should want to go to a team who has the best shot of winning a title. Davis has stated his legacy is important to him. Winning a title with the Lakers will do more for his legacy than being with the Celtics and the Warriors. All things considered, the best place for him will be the Lakers.

For right now, Davis should stay with the Pelicans. The Pelicans are currently 17-22 but are only four games out of a playoff spot. If the Pelicans miss the playoffs this year, Davis should ask for a trade.

