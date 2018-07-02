LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 6: Julius Randle (R) of Los Angeles Lakers in action against Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors during the basketball game at Staples Center March 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to reports, the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent power forward Julius Randle to a contract worth $18 million over two years. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7th.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Monday evening:

Free agent Julius Randle has agreed to a two-year, $18M deal with New Orleans, league sources tell ESPN. Player option second year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Randle’s contract will take him through the end of the 2019-20 season. After the Los Angeles Lakers renounced their rights to him earlier on Monday, making Randle become a free agent, he has decided to leave the team. Randle joins fellow University of Kentucky alum Anthony Davis in New Orleans. Davis reportedly recruited Randle to the team.

Randle finished this past season with a line of 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from the field for the Lakers. Randle had perhaps his best year once inserted into the starting lineup. He proved to be an athletic low post threat who could out-muscle most defenders. Randle is athletic, can make plays for others, and can finish strong through traffic. Randle had a career-high field goal percentage and made key buckets for the Lakers throughout last season.

Looking forward, Randle will provide athleticism and a consistent low post threat in New Orleans. His ability to finish around the rim through traffic and with either hand will be vital. His development of a more consistent mid-range jumper will help progress him forward in his career. The Pelicans will need Randle to be at his best in order to compete in the playoffs.

Randle is going into his fifth season in the league at the age of 23. He has been with the Lakers since he was drafted No. 7 overall in 2014.

