Watch Anthony Davis take Rajon Rondo's lob off backboard and slam it home with authority

It’s no secret that Anthony Davis is a one-man highlight reel.

Davis’ teammate Rajon Rondo was well aware of that during Monday’s game against the Clippers, and that’s why he lobbed the ball off the backboard while on the fast break during the contest.

The Pelicans big man did not disappoint, either, as the ball actually landed slightly over his head, but Davis calmly reached back and slammed it home anyway.

Wow.