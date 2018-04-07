The Pelicans Blast The Suns 122-103, Winning 2 In A Row

The New Orleans Pelicans were in Phoenix for the first of a three game west coast swing. The Pelicans are determined to finish strong with four games remaining in the season. The Suns were without their best player guard Delvin Booker, who missed the game with a hand injury.

The Pels were in control of this one almost similar to the prior match with Memphis. They needed to take care of Phoenix so they can rest Anthony Davis & the rest of the starters for the second of the back to back Saturday night at Golden State.

The Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry started the Forward Nikola Mirotic instead of Center Emeka Okafor & the results were very similar to what happened against Memphis.

The Young Suns were no match for Anthony Davis & company as he, Nikola Mirotic combined with guard Jrue Holiday scored more than half the Pelicans total points (84).

Davis alone scored 33 points 11 rebounds with 3 blocks on 11-23 shooting from the field in 34 minutes. The Pels even got a boast from the bench in the personage of guard Jordan Crawford. Crawford scored 13 points in his first night back with New Orleans, leading all reserves.

The Pelicans did more than enough to finish off the worst team in the west, spanking the young & inexperienced Suns by 19 (122-103).

New Orleans as a team shot a decent 45% from the floor and hit 16 of 38 three-point baskets from downtown for 42%. They even out rebounded, out assisted, out-stole, out-blocked, won the fast break war & the points in the paint battle over Phoenix. With the win New Orleans sweeps the Suns 3-0 on the season series.

New Orleans Top Scorers

-Anthony Davis 33 points 11 rebounds 3 blocks

-Nikola Mirotic 31 points 16 rebounds

-Jrue Holiday 22 points 10 assists 6 rebounds

-Jordan Crawford 13 points

The Phoenix Suns top scorer was forward Marquese Chriss with 23 points and 8 rebounds.

New Orleans (45-34) climbed up for the meanwhile to the fifth seed in the Western Conference Playoff race. The Pels next opponent are the #2 seeded Golden State Warriors (57-22). Of course the Warriors are without Superstar guard Steph Curry(knee) but all the other stars are available in this one.