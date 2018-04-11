Select Page

Pelican Post Game Report#175 Pelicans VS Clippers Recaps Plus San Antonio Preview & More…

Big Q covers the Pelicans 113-100 win over the L.A. Clippers with stats facts breakdowns & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Rajon Rondo & Ian Clark. Plus Pelican topics: Pels clinch playoff berth, Nikola Mirotic playing BIG without the beard, West Conf seeding, Ian Clark returns & More…Plus the San Antonio preview & prediction

