40 min show PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like!
Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane…
Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com
LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor…
Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu… https://twitter.com/thesportscoma https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco… https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8… https://www.tumblr.com/blog/delightfu… https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-TH… https://www.amazon.com/?tag=theposhly…
View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Pelican Post Game Report#175 Pelicans VS Clippers Recaps Plus San Antonio Preview & More...