Big Q & DC breakdown the Pelicans 131-123 victory of Portland eliminating them from the NBA Playoffs by sweeping them 4-0. Recapping the franchises first sweep with facts stats & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis & Rajon Rondo. Plus Pelicans topics: AD was awesome 47-11-3blks, Holiday finds his inner Jordan/Kobe & is playing on a whole new level, Pels D, The Electric Smoothie King Center & The Golden State Warriors Preview with Prediction….

