Big Q breakdown the Pelicans 119-102 win over the Trailblazers with facts, stats & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Niko Mirotic. Also Pelicans topics: Pels smothering defense, Niko does it again, Rondo/Holiday out playing Lillard/McCollum, Big mouth ESPN’s Stephen A Smith shown wrong again on New Orleans & Game 4 preview with prediction….

<iframe name="wpcom-iframe-8d7d350cc434313bd58e9d8c275922e7-5adac47760ec4" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen class="wpcom-protected-iframe spreaker-player"></iframe> <iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="560" height="315" src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/oZ5KEO1884Y?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe>

40 min show

PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like!

Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane...

Support Our Sponsor at www.theposhlyfestyle.com

Join Our Social Media Family!

https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu...

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco...

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8...

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/delightfu...

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-TH...

https://www.amazon.com/?tag=theposhly…

Related

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Pelican Post Game Report #180 Pelicans VS Trail Blazers Playoff Game 3 Recap & More...