Pelican Post Game Report #173 Pelicans VS Memphis Grizzles Recap, Phoenix Suns Preview & More…

Big Q & DC recap the Pelicans 123-95 win over Memphis with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Etwaun Moore, Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic. Plus info on Ian Clarks injury, Pelicans newest familiar signing & more Plus the Pelicans VS Suns Preview with Prediction…40 min show PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like!

