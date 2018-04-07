Select Page

Pelican Post Game Report #173 Pelicans VS Memphis Grizzles Recap, Phoenix Suns Preview & More…

Apr 7, 2018

Big Q & DC recap the Pelicans 123-95 win over Memphis with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Etwaun Moore, Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic. Plus info on Ian Clarks injury, Pelicans newest familiar signing & more Plus the Pelicans VS Suns Preview with Prediction…

