Jrue Holiday seals Pelicans' win over Trail Blazers with clutch block late

Jrue Holiday seals Pelicans&#039; win over Trail Blazers with clutch block late

The Pelicans got off to an early lead and controlled Saturday’s playoff matchup against the Trail Blazers throughout the contest, but they almost blew it late.

Luckily for them, they have Jrue Holiday, and he came up huge down the stretch.

The Pelicans were clinging to a three-point lead with roughly nine seconds remaining in the game, when Pat Connaughton appeared to have a wide-open dunk. Holiday had other plans, though, and he perfectly blocked the attempt.

What a huge win for the Pelicans, who were the only road team to emerge victorious on Saturday.

