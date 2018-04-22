The Pelicans just swept a team in a playoff series — let that thought marinate for a second — and Jrue Holiday was a big reason why.

Holiday dropped 41 points in Saturday’s 131-123 win. And he helped seal the game late in the contest, when he managed to avoid stepping out of bounds, and then drained a jumper, giving his team a six-point lead with under a minute remaining. Check out how he kept his heel in.

Jrue Holiday is a magician how did he not step out?!? #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/2yyuqE8F58 — 6’7-Eleven Inches (@LeBandz_James) April 21, 2018

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry credited Holiday’s sneakers for the big win — as they’re Kobe 1s. Gentry even went as far as to thank Kobe for the added boost.

“I would just like to thank Kobe Bryant and his Kobe 1s…” – Alvin Gentry out here cracking jokes after the @PelicansNBA complete the series sweep against the Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/T1iOih4GBJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2018

The Ghost of Mamba lives on in Holiday’s feet. That’s why he literally can’t miss.

