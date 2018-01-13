New Orleans won 3 of the 4 quarters of the game while shooting 55% from the field & 37% from outside. The Pelicans still turned the ball over 18 times for 28 opposition points but the fact the transition D was better & they converted 96% from the charity stripe. The Pells won the battle of the points of paint 62-54. The Trailblazers led by the dangerous duo of Lillard & McCollum combined for 46 but struggled as a team to deal with New Orleans’s top three.
In the end the Pell’s closed out a quality win against a tough Western Conference opponent 119-113 & they climb over 500 once again in a seesaw of season so far.
New Orleans Pelicans Top Scorers
-Anthony Davis 36 pts 9 rebs
-Jrue Holiday 25 pts 6 asts 5 rebs
-DeMarcus Cousins 24 pts 19 rebs 8 asts
-Darius Miller 16 pts
The Portland Trailblazers top scorers were both Lillard & McCollum who scored 23 points apiece.
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-20) next take on the New York Knicks (19-23) in Madison Square Garden Sunday at 2pm.
View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: The Pelicans Top Trailblazers 119-113 In Shoot Out