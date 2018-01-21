Anthony Davis & DeMarcus Cousins were named to the All-Star team this year as starters, both were looking to avoid another 3rd quarter collapse. The Grizzlies got busy hitting threes & penetrating scoring 37 points, led by rookie guard Wayne Selden 26 pts up to that point.
New Orleans turned it up in the fourth quarter behind The Big Three Of Davis, Cousins & Holiday 60 plus scoring effort for the game. Holiday conducting the offense & defense helped guide the Pells to a win: knocking down critical free throws, pushing the lead to six with less than six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans top three scored a combined 72 to propel the team to a much-needed win to keep pace in the Western Conference Playoff Race.
New Orleans Top Scorers
-Jrue Holiday 27 pts * asts
-DeMarcus Cousins 24 pts 10 rebs
-Anthony Davis 21 pts 12 rebs
-Daruis Miller 12 pts
The Memphis Grizzlies top scorer was rookie guard Wayne Selden with 31 points.
The Pelicans get back to the right side of things with the win even keeping the turn-overs down as they improve to 24-21 overall & 12-9 at home. New Orleans faces the Chicago Bulls (18-28) next in The Smoothie King on Monday night, beating Chicago 96-90 last year.
View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: The Pelicans Top Memphis 111-104 Behind The Big 3 Of Davis,Cousins & Holiday