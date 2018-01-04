The Pelicans Get Even With 108-98 Over Utah

The New Orleans Pelicans traveled to Utah to take on the Jazz in the 1st of 2 road games for team. The Pells have struggled to beat Utah losing 5 straight games dating to last season, including a distasteful 114-108 loss earlier this season behind Jazz sensational rookie Donovan Mitchell’s career high 41 points.

New Orleans starting 2018 attempting to snap a 2 game losing streak coming into this game & they started the game playing hard. The Pells shot a balanced 50% from the field & knocking down 14 three pointers against the Jazz.

The Pelicans had very few attempts at the charity stripe as they didn’t draw a foul until late in the third quarter in which they went 12 for 12. The Pells continue to be the habitual turn over machine with 20 despite the win but did a lot better with their transitional defense.

Anthony Davis continues to be the steady presence for the Pelicans as he finished with a game high 29 pts & 15 rebs, finding his game inside as well as outside versus Utah. DeMarcus Cousins did leave the game briefly after what appeared to be a kick in the shin but returned with 19 pts 11 rebs. Jrue Holiday brought his A game tonight as he attacked the paint, knocked down a couple of threes & played stellar defense on Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell.

The Pells stepped up their defense in major fashion to hold Utah under 100 points as the Pelicans are undefeated when they do so.

New Orleans Pelicans Scoring Breakdown

-Anthony Davis 29 pts 15 rebs

-Jrue Holiday 24 pts

-DeMarcus Cousins 19 pts 11 rebs

-Rajon Rondo 12 pts

The Utah Jazz topped scorer was guard Donovan Mitchell 24 pts.

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-18) climb 1 game over 500 & conclude their short 2 game road trip Saturday night against the Minnesota Timber Wolves.

LISTEN TO THE SPORTS COMA OR THE PELICANS POST GAME REPORT NOW!