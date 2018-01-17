The Pelican Post Game Report #135 Pelicans VS Knicks/Trailblazers Recaps Plus Boston Preview & More!
The Pelican Post Game Report Recapping the Pelicans wins against Portland & New York with stats, facts, interviews from Head Coach Al Gentry, Demarcus Cousins & Anthony Davis. Plus a preview of Wednesday big match against the Boston Celtics in Boston & More!! Hosted by Big Q!
40 Min Show
