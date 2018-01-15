Anthony Davis Leads Pelicans To Satisfying 123-118 Win Over Knicks At MSG

The Pelicans shot 47% from the field & 28% from outside for the game. The Pelicans Head Coach Al Gentry played only a 8 player rotation as Davis hit a serious of fall aways, lay ups & dunks on the way to a 48 points 17 rebound night. The Pells made enough stops and rode the hot hands of Davis & Holiday to a 123-118 victory.
New Orleans Pelicans Scoring Breakdown
-Anthony Davis 48 pts 17 rebs
-Jrue Holiday 31 pts
-ETWuan Moore 16 pts
-DeMarcus Cousins 15 pts 16 rebs 7 stls
The New York Knicks top scorers were Kristops Porzingis & Tim Hardaway Jr with 25 points apiece,
With the victory New Orleans win their second in a row and overall record is now 22-20 which is good for third place in the Southwest Division. The Pelicans next opponent is the Boston Celtics (34-10) Wednesday Night at Boston. The Celtics are currently on a 7 game winning streak & are the top ranked team in the Atlantic Division, led by All-World point guard Kyrie Irving.
NOTES- The New Orleans Pelicans inked exciting young guard Mike James to a 10 day contract yesterday. James who played collegiately for Lamar University, signed with Phoenix early this season & was eventually released. James averaged 10.4 points a game during his time with The Suns.
